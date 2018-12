Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) Minister of Transportation Israel Katz (L) deputy Cabinet Secretary Lior Natan (R) attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN ¡

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Dec. 16, 2018.

Israel's prime minister on Sunday vowed to boost settlements in the Palestinian occupied territory in response to recent violence.

Over the last few days, three Israelis were killed and at least five others were wounded in attacks allegedly carried out by Palestinians, which has put Benjamin Netanyahu under increasing pressure.