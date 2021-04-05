Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday began talks with party leaders to decide who is best positioned to form a government following last month’s elections, the fourth time the country has gone to the polls in the last two years.
Israel’s president begins talks to form new government
Israel’s president begins talks to form new government
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) attends the evidentiary stage of his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, 05 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN
People attend a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the district court in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, 05 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ATEF SAFADI
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday began talks with party leaders to decide who is best positioned to form a government following last month’s elections, the fourth time the country has gone to the polls in the last two years.