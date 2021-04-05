Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) attends the evidentiary stage of his trial over alleged corruption crimes, at the Jerusalem district court, in Salah El-Din, East Jerusalem, 05 April 2021. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday began talks with party leaders to decide who is best positioned to form a government following last month’s elections, the fourth time the country has gone to the polls in the last two years.