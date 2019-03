Member of Hezbollah fix their party flag in a mountainous area in Juroud of Arsal at the Lebanese -Syrian border July 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Nabil Mounzer

The Israeli military on Wednesday said a terror network of the Shiite Islamist movement Hezbollah was emerging in the Syrian Golan Heights and alleged that it had equipment that could be used to attack Israel.

Israel alleged the network was created upon the orders of the Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who relied on dozens of activists from nearby towns.