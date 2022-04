Israeli security forces search for the shooter after a deadly attack in Tel Aviv on 7 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli police forensic experts inspect the scene after a shooting that left two people dead in Tel Aviv on 7 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli security forces on patrol as police forensic experts inspect the scene after two people were killed and 10 others wounded in Tel Aviv on 7 April 2022. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Residents of Tel Aviv were urged to remain in their homes Thursday night as Israeli security forces searched for the perpetrator of a shooting spree that left two people dead and 10 others wounded.

The attacker shot up a bar and several other locations in the nightlife district of the seaside metropolis.