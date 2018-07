Israelis watch smoke rising as a result of Russian air strikes on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights at the village of Sayda al-Golan in the southeastern Quneitra province, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, July 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli armed forces shot down a Syrian warplane that strayed into airspace over highly militarized Israeli-occupied territory just across the border from an area of southwest Syria where a huge armed forces operation was underway.

The Israeli Defense Forces said on its Twitter that it launched two surface-to-air Patriot missiles at a Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet that was spotted a mile into Israeli airspace over the Golan Heights, prompting immediate ire from officials in Damascus.