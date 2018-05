Smoke rise after Israeli Air Force strike on northern Gaza Strip in the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, May 29, 2018.EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli army vehicle patrols near the border with Gaza, in southern Israel, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli airstrikes continued in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the latest in a back-and-forth exchange of fire after Palestinian militants launched a second round of mortars from Gaza into Israel, according to security sources, doctors and witnesses in Gaza.

The latest escalation began on Sunday after an Israeli tank killed three Palestinian members of the Islamic Jihad militant group, in response to an explosive device placed on the Gaza-Israel boundary fence.