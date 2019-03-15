The Israeli military said it has attacked more than 100 positions of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas early Friday in response to rockets allegedly fired from Gaza.
The army claimed the movement fired four rockets from Gaza towards Tel Aviv.
Israel strikes Hamas positions after rockets allegedly fired from Gaza
A Hamas site is in ruin after an Israeli airstrike in the west of town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip,Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Palestinians inspect a destroyed Hamas site after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
Smoke ries after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
