Smoke ries after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians inspect a destroyed Hamas site after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Hamas site is in ruin after an Israeli airstrike in the west of town of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip,Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Israeli military said it has attacked more than 100 positions of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas early Friday in response to rockets allegedly fired from Gaza.

The army claimed the movement fired four rockets from Gaza towards Tel Aviv.