Smoke and flames rise following an Israeli air strike on the southern Gaza Strip on, 01 January 2022. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Israeli army on Sunday said it bombed targets belonging to the Islamist movement Hamas in Gaza after rockets were launched from the Strip.

“As fireworks lit up the skies to celebrate #NewYear2022 around the world, a different type of fire came from Gaza — terrorist rocket-fire toward Israel,” the Israeli Defense Forces wrote on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.EFE

