Israel's prime minister on Friday observed the successful launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral of the first privately-sponsored spacecraft to the Moon.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara watched the launch of the $100 million Israeli capsule, Beresheet (which means Genesis or beginning in Hebrew) to the Moon in the central city of Yehud from a control room television at the headquarters of the State-controlled Israel Aerospace Industries, which is in charge of the project along with the private non-profit organization SpaceIL.