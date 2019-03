An Israeli soldier shoots at a balloon attached to a burning effigy sent by Palestinians protesters over the border during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza Strip, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester throw stones by his slingshot during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza Strip, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester throws back an Israeli tear-gas during the clashes after Friday protests near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza Strip, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Israeli army said it hit two targets of the Islamist Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip early Sunday after Palestinian militants launched explosive devices at Israel.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said that sirens sounded in the Israeli territory of Eshkol Regional Council, where locals sought refuge in bomb shelters.