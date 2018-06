A Palestinian woman inspects the damage of her family's destroyed home after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Israeli Air Force early Monday attacked nine Hamas posts in the north of the Gaza Strip after three projectiles were launched from the enclave, the military said.

The army's targets were two military camps and one ammunition factory belonging to Hamas, according to a statement. It said the attacks were in response to burning balloons and kites that were launched at Israel in the last few weeks.