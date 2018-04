Israeli soldiers take positions at the Israeli Gaza border near Nahal Oz, facing the Gaza neighborhood of Shajaiya, on Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

The Israeli Army on Wednesday targeted structures belonging to the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip after an explosion went off near the border.

The Israeli Defense Forces said in a post to Twitter the bomb that exploded against an army engineering vehicle in the west of the Gaza-Israel border left no injuries.