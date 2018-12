An UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) watches from Lebanon's side as an Israeli excavator digs during construction work of a dividing wall along the Israeli-Lebanon border, in the coastal town of Naqoura, Lebanon, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WAEL HAMZEH

Israel is set to request protection from the United Nations after discovering tunnels allegedly dug by Iran-backed group Hezbollah from Lebanon into northern Israel, officials told EFE Tuesday.

Spokesman for Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Emmanuel Nahshon said that building these tunnels was a flagrant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution 1701, and said Israel would hold talks with friendly countries and file an official UN protection request.