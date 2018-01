Israeli diggers work on opening new roads on a land prepared for the construction of the first Israeli West Bank settlement of Amichai in 25 years, next to the Israeli settlement of Shilo between Ramallah and Nablus, June 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli authorities approved the construction of more than 1,000 houses in the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Israeli NGO Peace Now reported on Thursday.

The Civil Administration's Higher Planning Committee, an Israeli ruling body located in the West Bank, approved a total of 1,122 new housing units in 20 settlements across the West Bank colonies on Wednesday and issued a public tender for another 651 units on Thursday.