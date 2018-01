Ahed Tamimi (C), a 17 year old Palestinian campaigner against Israel's occupation, appears at the Israeli Ofer military court during a hearing on the extension of her detention, near the West Bank village of Betunia, Jan 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR SULTAN

An Israeli military judge ruled Wednesday that Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi, famous for slapping Israeli soldiers in a video that went viral, must remain behind bars until the end of her trial, set to begin Jan. 31.

Judge Haim Baliti, who described the 16-year-old as dangerous, said that the evidence justified denying bail for both Ahed and her mother, Nariman Tamimi.