A Palestinian car crosses at Erez crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip in the northern Beit Hanun town, northern Gaza Strip, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israeli authorities announced Monday that the army would close all border crossings into the occupied territory of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip on the day of general elections.

The general closure of the Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and the crossings into Gaza, which has been under Israeli blockade since 2007, is set to begin midnight Monday, according to Israel's public broadcaster Kan.