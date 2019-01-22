Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) MLM Division plant in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOMER APPELBAUM

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) MLM Division plant in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOMER APPELBAUM

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) MLM Division plant in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/TOMER APPELBAUM

Israel and the United States Tuesday successfully tested an anti-intercontinental ballistic missile defense system, the Israeli defense ministry said.

The Arrow 3 system was developed in a joint Israel-US program.