Israel and the United States have tested the Arrow 3 anti-missile system, which managed to down an exoatmospheric object, military sources announced on Sunday.

The tests were carried out secretly on Alaska's Kodiak Island over the past 10 days, director of Israeli Missile Defense Organization Moshe Patel told reporters.