Israel was forced to cancel an international summit after Poland pulled out due to an escalating spat between the two countries following a string of comments by senior Israeli officials accusing Poland of being complicit in the Holocaust and branding Polish people as innately antisemitic, the foreign office said Monday.

The Visegrád Group — a political alliance of four central European Union states that includes Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic — was due to host a summit in Jerusalem but got canceled after Polish PM, Mateusz Morawiecki, pulled out in protest against media reports that his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu said that Poles had cooperated with Nazis during World War II.