President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) deliver a statement to the media during their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel, Nov. 29, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israel on Monday welcomed Guatemala's decision to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, following the United States president's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital earlier this month.

Guatemala was the first country to follow in the wake of Donald Trump's decision, which also included a plan to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.