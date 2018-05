Palestinian firefighters contain a fire on a burning fishing boat after an alleged Israeli airstrike in west Gaza City, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian firefighters inspect a burning fishing boat after an alleged Israeli airstrike in west Gaza City, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian firefighters inspect a burning fishing boat after an alleged Israeli airstrike in west Gaza City, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli war planes early Wednesday bombed several parts of the Gaza Strip, including a port and a tunnel used by the Islamist organization Hamas, according to military sources.

The attacks were in response to an incident on Tuesday in which several Palestinians from Gaza crossed the border wall and set sniper posts on fire, the Israeli army said in a statement.