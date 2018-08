A Palestinian inspects a rubble following air strike damage to the house of the Khammash family in Deir Al Balah town in the central Gaza Strip, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Three people were killed in the Gaza Strip after Israel launched 140 airstrikes with fighter jets in response to more than 150 rockets that had allegedly been launched by Palestinian militias, raising tension in the embattled enclave, officials said Thursday.

A 23-year-old pregnant woman and her toddler were killed and her husband was wounded when an Israeli missile fell on their house in Deir al-Balah, according to Gaza's Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra.