Hamas top leader Sheikh Ismaeil Haneiya (L) speaks during his visit near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 15 May 2018 (issued 16 May 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian protester throws stones by his slingshot during clashes near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 15 May 2018 (issued 16 May 2018). According to Palestinian medical sources, two Palestinian protesters were shot dead by the Israeli army on 15 May in Gaza, while thousands of Palestinians attended the funerals for some 25 of the 60 protesters killed a day earlier by the Israeli army during mass demonstrations. Palestinians are marking the Nakba Day, or the day of the disaster, when more than 700 thousand Palestinians were forcefully expelled from their villages during the war that led to the creation of the state of Israel on 15 May 1948. Protesters call for the right of Palestinians to return to their homeland. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli army fire tear-gas during clashes near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 15 May 2018 (issued 16 May 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during clashes after near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 15 May 2018 (issued 16 May 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian female protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during clashes after near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 15 May 2018 (issued 16 May 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli soldiers arrest two Palestinian protesters who tried to approach the Israeli border fence during clashes near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 15 May 2018 (issued 16 May 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian protesters carry a wounded protester during clashes near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 15 May 2018 (issued 16 May 2018). EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli Air Force jets on Wednesday attacked several facilities of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the northern Gaza Strip with dozens of missiles, in response to a shooting on Tuesday originating from the Gaza Strip towards the Israeli town of Sderot, and other attacks against Israeli soldiers.

"Four of the targets were buildings & terror infrastructure in a military compound, and three more were in a weapons production facility," the Israeli military said in a statement.