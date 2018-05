Israeli firefighters try to extinguish the fire that broke out in a wheat field caused by a kite carrying Molotov cocktails released from the Gaza side of border, in southern Israel, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli army on Thursday claimed to have destroyed substantial Hamas positions and belongings during its recent attack on the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday, Israel bombed the Gaza Strip in a back-and-forth exchange of fire after Palestinians launched a second round of mortars from Gaza into Israel.