A road sign leading to the US embassy next to a banner reading "Trump is a friend of Zion" in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli army soldiers take position in the West Bank city of Hebron, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

At least nine Palestinian were killed and some 512 others were injured on Monday by the Israeli army, which opened fire on people demonstrating against the United States embassy moving to Jerusalem, medical sources confirmed.

One of the nine deceased was a 14-year-old boy.