Medics carry a Palestinian demonstrator on a stretcher after being injured during a protest against the US Embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Gaza-Israeli border, in Abu Safia, Gaza Strip, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Israeli army throws tear gas during Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against the US Embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Gaza-Israeli border, in Abu Safia, Gaza Strip, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

At least 37 Palestinians were killed and over 1,700 others injured on Monday by the Israeli army, which opened fire on mass demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel boundary protesting the United States embassy's move to Jerusalem, medical sources confirmed.

Among the deceased was a 14-year-old boy, and reports from the Palestinian health ministry and the Red Crescent medical relief group said hundreds were suffering from gunshot wounds, while many others were hit by shrapnel or affected by smoke.