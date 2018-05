A Palestinian throws stones against Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A Palestinian female demonstrator waves a Palestinian flag during a protest against the US Embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Gaza-Israeli border, in Abu Safia, Gaza Strip, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

A Palestinian demonstrator (C) receives medical aid after being injured during a protest against the US Embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Gaza-Israeli border, in Abu Safia, Gaza Strip, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA PIERGIOVANNI

Palestinians protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during clashes after protests near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

At least 41 Palestinians were killed and over 1,960 others injured on Monday by the Israeli army, which continued to fire on mass demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel boundary protesting the United States embassy's move to Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Among those killed was a 14-year-old boy, and 200 minors were wounded, while 30 injured protesters were in critical condition.