Palestinian protesters take part during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, on May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, on May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Israeli army on Sunday killed two Palestinians and wounded another after firing artillery shells at a position east of the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Hussein Samir E'mour, 25, and Abdal-Halim Abdal-Kareem al-Naqa, 28, were killed in the attack, which the Israeli army said was in retaliation for the planting of an alleged explosive device on the Gaza-Israel boundary.