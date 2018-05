Palestinian protesters take part during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, on May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians protesters run for cover from Israeli tear-gas during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, eastern Gaza City, on May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

The Israeli army on Sunday killed three Palestinians after firing artillery shells at positions of the Islamic Jihad movement east of the town of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, according to official sources.

Gaza's Health Ministry spokesperson said Hussein Samir E'mour, 25, Abdal-Halim Abdal-Kareem al-Naqa, 28, and Nasim al-Amur, 25, were killed in the attack, which the Israeli army said was in retaliation for the planting of an alleged explosive device on the Gaza-Israel boundary.