Israeli soldiers on their APCs patrol along the Israeli Gaza border near Nir Am and next to the Gaza town of Beit Hanun, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israeli soldiers take positions at the Israeli Gaza border near Nir Am and next to the Gaza town of Beit Hanun, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A Palestinian was killed and another injured on Friday morning by an Israeli tank shelling in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli's army and Palestinian health sources reported.

Omar Wahid Sammour, 27, perished in the town of al-Qarara located in the northeast of Khan Younes, while the injured was taken to hospital to receive medical care, according to WAFA news agency.