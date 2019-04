Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2-L) watches as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu touches the Western wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Apr. 1, 2019. EPA/FILE/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu react as they meet a forum of Israeli and Brazilian businesspeople during an Israeli innovation exhibition in Jerusalem, Israel, Apr. 2, 2019. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he meets a forum of Israeli and Brazilian businesspeople during an Israeli innovation exhibition in Jerusalem, Israel, Apr. 2,l 2019. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israel's national election is becoming particularly vicious and personal as campaigning enters its final week, highlighting how the battle for Israel's premiership remains closely contested, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

With a small advantage in polls showing he can build a majority coalition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched an offensive against Benny Gantz, a former general whose centrist coalition poses a stiff challenge.