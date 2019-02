Benny Gantz, chairman of the Israel Resilience Party (Hosen L'Yisrael) and former Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff, attending an election campaign in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Chairman of the Yesh Atid Party, Yair Lapid (L), speaking during an election campaign in Shefayim, Israel, Feb. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Two centrist party leaders and rivals of Israel's prime minister announced Thursday they had formed an alliance and would be running together in the upcoming general elections.

Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid and former army chief Benny Gantz reached a rotation agreement during negotiations on Wednesday night that stipulated that if they win, Gantz would serve as prime minister for the first two and a half years and Lapid for the other two, according to Israeli press.