Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in two separate incidents on the West Bank on Tuesday, according to authorities on both sides.

Sometime after midnight Monday, Israeli Border Police came under gunfire from multiple directions when they entered a refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Jenin to detain a "terror suspect," the force said.