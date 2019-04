Israeli soldiers stand near their Merkava tanks at a gathering point next to the Israeli border with Gaza, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

One Palestinian was killed and two others were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on the three men who were trying to get into Israel through the Gaza border, military sources told EFE Thursday.

Israeli soldiers, patrolling the southern area of the border late on Wednesday, opened fire on three suspects when they saw them crossing the security fence.