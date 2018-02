Palestinians throw stones at Israeli troops during Army operation in the West Bank village of Al Yamun, near Jenin City, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Israeli army and security forces on Tuesday killed a Palestinian man suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of a Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank, according to a spokesman for the prime minister.

Ahmad Nasr Jarrar had been the focus of an intense month-long search by Israeli forces across the northern West Bank in a series of raids that culminated in Jarar's extrajudicial killing in Yamoun village near the city of Jenin.