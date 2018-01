Palestinians throw stones at an advancing Israeli jeep during clashes in the West Bank City of Jenin, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian protesters evacute a wounded comrade during clashes with Israeli Forces in the West Bank City of Jenin, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinians check the damage of the house of an alleged Palestinian attacker after it reportedly was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank City of Jenin, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Palestinian protesters face Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank City of Jenin, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Israeli security forces have killed a Palestinian suspect and arrested others allegedly involved in the recent murder of a rabbi in the West Bank, the army said on Thursday.

During the joint operation that began Wednesday night, local authorities said in posts to Twitter that two police officers were injured, one of whom was in critical condition.