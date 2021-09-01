Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Wednesday that although he is a firm believer in the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is currently unfeasible for both sides.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a press briefing from the Israeli consulate general at the Index Tower, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 June 2021. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Wednesday that although he is a firm believer in the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is currently unfeasible for both sides.