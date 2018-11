Palestinians inspect the ruins of a Hamas building that was damaged in Israeli air strikes on Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

A view of the tail of an Iron Dome anti-missile system over the Israeli kibbutz of Yad Mordechai, near the border with the Gaza Strip, Israel, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

An Israeli soldier cleans his high power rifle complete with a scoop on a small Israeli army base along the border with the Gaza Strip, Nov.13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

An Israeil Defense Forces (IDF) Merkava tank on alert on a small Israeli army base along the border with the Gaza Strip, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

An Israeli soldier prays during early morning near the border with the Gaza Strip, near the Israeli city of Sderot, Israel, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israel's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday more than 400 missiles and mortar shells had been launched from the Gaza Strip into the southern part of Israeli territory, accusing the Islamist Hamas movement of being behind it.

Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said the Israeli army would retaliate until Hamas lost its ability to engage in such an aggression.