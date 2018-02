A Palestinian protester carries a wounded young during clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian protesters near the border between Israel and east Gaza Strip on, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians inspect the roof of a damaged house after an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip, Feb. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli jets on Saturday morning struck a Hamas position in southern Gaza Strip in response to a rocket attack hours earlier, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

The rocket attack targeted the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council - and was allegedly the second such attack since Thursday - but had caused no casualties.