Two men ride a motorcycle by the entrance of Zamalka town, Eastern Ghouta, in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, Apr. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Warplanes have struck an airfield belonging to the Syrian regime in the region of Homs on Monday, killing around 14 Syrian and allied troops, officials and activists reported.

Russia, the Syrian regime's main international backer in the civil war, blamed Israel for the attack on the T4 airbase near Tiyas in central Syria, which came one day after an alleged chemical attack on a rebel stronghold prompted harsh condemnation from the United States President Donald Trump.