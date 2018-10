Israeli journalist Gideon Levy appears at the trial of 17-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi at the Israeli Ofer military court during a hearing on the extension of her detention, near the West Bank village of Betunia, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Growing up in an inactive political family, Israeli journalist Gideon Levy had no idea a chance visit to the occupied Palestinian territories when he was young would turn him into a staunch critic of the Israeli occupation, EFE reported on Thursday.

In an interview with EFE, Levy said that it was his task to tell about Israel's policy in the occupied Palestinian territories.