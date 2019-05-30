With Benjamin Netanyahu unable to form a governing coalition, the Israeli Parliament voted Wednesday to dissolve itself and convene new elections in September.
Minutes after the deadline for forming a new government, Netanyahu, currently the acting prime minister and head of the Likud party, managed to get the Knesset to vote 74-45 to dissolve itself, thus avoiding a situation where President Reuven Rivlin would have had to to assign the task of forming a government to another lawmaker, presumably Netanyahu's main rival, Benny Gantz.