Israel's acting prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, attends a Knesset session in Jerusalem on May 29, 2019, at which lawmakers voted to dissolve the body and convene new elections due to Netanyahu's failure to form a governing coalition. EFE-EPA / ABIR SULTAN

General view of an Israeli Knesset session in Jerusalem on May 29, 2019, at which lawmakers voted to dissolve the body and convene new elections due to acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to form a governing coalition. EFE-EPA / ABIR SULTAN

Avigdor Lieberman (l), the head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, attends a Knesset session in Jerusalem on May 29, 2019, at which lawmakers voted to dissolve the body and convene new elections due to acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to form a governing coalition. EFE-EPA / ABIR SULTAN

With Benjamin Netanyahu unable to form a governing coalition, the Israeli Parliament voted Wednesday to dissolve itself and convene new elections in September.

Minutes after the deadline for forming a new government, Netanyahu, currently the acting prime minister and head of the Likud party, managed to get the Knesset to vote 74-45 to dissolve itself, thus avoiding a situation where President Reuven Rivlin would have had to to assign the task of forming a government to another lawmaker, presumably Netanyahu's main rival, Benny Gantz.