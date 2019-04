Israel's lunar lander has successfully entered the Moon's orbit on Thursday and is set to land on the surface within a week. EPA-EFE/HAND OUT/ SpaceIL/ Israel Aerospace Industry

The so-called "Lunar Capture" operation, the most critical maneuver in the mission, slowed the Beresheet spacecraft from 8,500kph to 7,500kph.