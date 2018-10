Israeli security forces gather at the Barkan Industrial area near the Israeli settlement of Ariel, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Oct. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Israeli forces on Monday were conducting a large-scale manhunt for a Palestinian suspected of killing two Israelis and injuring a third in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.

The military added it was holding the search operations in the suspected attacker's West Bank hometown, Shuweika, where it carried out several arrests.