An Israeli military truck carrying a Merkava tank, making its way to an army base in the Golan Heights, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

A view of Mount Hermon from Ben Tal overlooking in the Golan Heights, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Israel's military early Monday said it had launched air strikes against Iranian forces inside Syria in response to recent cross-border attacks.

The Iranian Quds Forces operating in Syria had allegedly fired a rocket at the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights late Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) posted on Twitter, adding that it was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.