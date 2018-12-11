Israeli soldiers patrol on the Israel border with Lebanon, near the northern Israeli town of Metula, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

An Israeli army delegation was to meet with their Russian counterparts in Moscow on Tuesday in order to discuss an operation aimed at destroying tunnels allegedly dug by members of the Iran-backed group Hezbollah from Lebanon into northern Israel.

In a statement issued Monday night, the Israeli Defense Forces said it had decided to send the delegation led by head of army operations, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, after a conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin.