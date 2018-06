A view from the Israeli side of the border shows a young Palestinian demonstrator flying a kite, of which many were carrying Molotov cocktails, during their demonstration on the border fence between Gaza and Israel, in southern Israel, Jun 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

An Israeli soldier inspects a molotov cocktail kite as thousands of Palestinian demonstrators gather near the border fence between Gaza and Israel, in southern Israel, June 8,2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli firefighters try to extinguish a fire that ignited in a field as a result of a Molotov cocktail kite that was sent from Gaza Strip, a few kilometers from the border near Kibbutz Or Haner, in southern Israel, Jun 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR SULTAN

The Israeli military Sunday used a drone to target the car of a leading figure launching arson and explosive balloons and kites from the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said on Twitter.

The strike was in response to the series of arson and explosive kites and balloons that have been launched from Gaza, and led to fires in 20 Israeli neighborhoods adjoining the strip.