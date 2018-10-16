Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman speaks during a visit at the Israeli side of the Quneitra crossing, the only border crossing between Israeli and Syria, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ATEF SAFADI

The defense minister of Israel on Tuesday called for an immediate harsh military attack on the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip, during a press conference at a military base near the boundary fence separating Gaza from Israel.

Avigdor Lieberman said he would propose a large-scale military campaign at Wednesday's Security Cabinet meeting in response to the nearly seven months of protests by Palestinians along the Gaza boundary, which have been characterized by Israel's use of deadly force against unarmed protesters, killing over 160.