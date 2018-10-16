The defense minister of Israel on Tuesday called for an immediate harsh military attack on the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip, during a press conference at a military base near the boundary fence separating Gaza from Israel.
Avigdor Lieberman said he would propose a large-scale military campaign at Wednesday's Security Cabinet meeting in response to the nearly seven months of protests by Palestinians along the Gaza boundary, which have been characterized by Israel's use of deadly force against unarmed protesters, killing over 160.