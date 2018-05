Palestinians hug their relatives before sailing on fishing boats carrying a group of activists during a protest against the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, in the west of Gaza City, on May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinian activists sail on fishing boats during a protest against the Israeli siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, in the west of Gaza City, on May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

Israeli gunships intercepted a Palestinian boat carrying medical patients, injured protesters, students and dual nationality holders, which was seeking to make a symbolic attempt to break the naval blockade imposed by Israel for over a decade, Palestinian sources confirmed.

An Israeli military spokesperson said the boat would be taken to Ashdod naval base, and the at least 17 Palestinians on board would be returned to Gaza.