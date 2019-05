Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a paper at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office on May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/GALI TIBBON

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office on 12 May 2019. EPA-EFE/GALI TIBBON

The Israeli prime minister Sunday announced the establishment of a new Jewish settlement in the occupied Syrian territory of Golan Heights, honoring the president of the United States.

In March, US President Donald Trump had officially recognized Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights, a part of Syria that has been under Israeli military occupation since the Six-Day War of 1967.